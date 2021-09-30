Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 285,090 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285,090 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $81,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 9,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,623. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.