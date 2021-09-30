Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.10. 45,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.