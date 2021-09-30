Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.32. 211,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,845,167. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

