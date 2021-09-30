Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,602 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.95% of The Allstate worth $365,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Allstate by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

