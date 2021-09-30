Old West Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. Zedge accounts for 1.8% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zedge were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 158,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zedge by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zedge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zedge by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $248,283.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,742 shares of company stock worth $1,365,235 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. 730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,452. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

