Old West Investment Management LLC Buys 426,055 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy makes up about 4.3% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of NexGen Energy worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,266 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 8,356.6% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,428,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,261 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 704,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 597,120 shares during the period. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 28,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.