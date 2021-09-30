Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Green Plains by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Green Plains by 28.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,384. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.