Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $458,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 89.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.82. 8,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,901. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.27. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

