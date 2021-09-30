Hord (HORD) Market Cap Tops $7.85 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. Hord has a total market cap of $7.85 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hord has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00102084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00137342 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,067.03 or 0.99697258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.27 or 0.06892183 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.01 or 0.00768570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

