PotCoin (POT) Trading 8% Lower This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.06 million and $3,289.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,197.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.31 or 0.06931632 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.91 or 0.00353982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.77 or 0.01149993 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00107655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.48 or 0.00570595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.63 or 0.00515380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00297858 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,816,690 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “POTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.