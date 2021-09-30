Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.49% of Sensus Healthcare worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,100. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

