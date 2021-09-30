BitSend (BSD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. BitSend has a market cap of $63,170.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00372153 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002033 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.34 or 0.00868889 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,770,162 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

