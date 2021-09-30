Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 413,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.44. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

