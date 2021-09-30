Zacks: Analysts Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.69 Billion

Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post $5.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.94 billion and the lowest is $5.45 billion. NextEra Energy posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $24.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.64. 122,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874,535. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

