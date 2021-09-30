171,112 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,613,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $226.15 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

