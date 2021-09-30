Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys New Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 171,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,613,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,839,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $251.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.50 and its 200 day moving average is $248.02.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

