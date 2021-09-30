Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will announce $21.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $22.00 million. First Bank posted sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $87.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $88.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $89.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%.

FRBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,993. First Bank has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $269.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

