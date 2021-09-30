Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

MU opened at $71.64 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

