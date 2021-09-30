Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Up 5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares rose 5% on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Fuels traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 82,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,316,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $137,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 105.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $953.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.