Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,822 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $431,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 258.7% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $107.61. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,516. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.82.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

