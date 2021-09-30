D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after acquiring an additional 85,449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 574,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 533,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.37. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.58.

