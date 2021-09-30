Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $92,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,595,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Omnicell by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,554. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

