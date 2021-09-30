Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,763,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $102,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 916,663 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,620,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,061,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after buying an additional 622,631 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,869,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 1,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 2.07. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

