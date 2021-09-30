Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Sally Beauty worth $98,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 40.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 470,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

Shares of SBH traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.23. 6,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

