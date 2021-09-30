Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.
Landec stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,367. The firm has a market cap of $271.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landec has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Landec Company Profile
Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.
