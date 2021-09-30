Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Landec stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,367. The firm has a market cap of $271.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landec has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landec stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Landec worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

