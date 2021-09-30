Brokerages Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce $520.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $523.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.30 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $391.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.88. 1,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,669. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.68. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $176.10 and a 12 month high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,835 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

