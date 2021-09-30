Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.87 Billion

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report $11.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $42.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.12. 19,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,751. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,534,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

