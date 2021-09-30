THEKEY Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $52,538.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

