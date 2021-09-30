4NEW (KWATT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,866.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $25,637.08 and approximately $3,866.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00117500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00174130 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

