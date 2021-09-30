SakeToken Price Tops $0.0800 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $8.10 million and $335,188.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 141.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00117500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00174130 BTC.

About SakeToken

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 135,702,626 coins and its circulating supply is 101,280,686 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

