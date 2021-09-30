renDOGE (RENDOGE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $93,154.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $567,399.11 and $93,154.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00137157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,059.52 or 0.99847634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.51 or 0.06869554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.84 or 0.00769484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

