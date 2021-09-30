Champlain Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,145 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $121,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 281,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.04. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

