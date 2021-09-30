Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $266,000 in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPIF. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 199.8% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period.

Shares of TPIF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Timothy Plan International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

