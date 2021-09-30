Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.64 and a 200-day moving average of $284.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

