Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $4.77 Million Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,982 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Park Aerospace worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Park Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 9.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.26 million, a PE ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

In other Park Aerospace news, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

