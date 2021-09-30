Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

COP stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,225. The stock has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

