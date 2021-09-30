Champlain Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,844,440 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 900.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844,440 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $65,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after buying an additional 3,367,076 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,006,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,549 shares of company stock worth $2,737,372. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,352. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

