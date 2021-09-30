Champlain Investment Partners LLC Invests $39.54 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 522,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,540,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Graco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC raised its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Graco by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Graco by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Graco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,591. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

