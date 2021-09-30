Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.27. 312,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,506,008. The firm has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

