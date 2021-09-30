Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,323 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 734.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $99.55 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

