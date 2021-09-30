State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $91.58 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $91,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,972,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,194,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,942,000 after purchasing an additional 757,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $126.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

