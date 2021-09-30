Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 6,994 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.45% of Endava worth $27,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Endava by 29.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 67.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 343,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $17,810,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAVA. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,417. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.