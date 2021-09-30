State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 600,043 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600,043 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.28% of State Street worth $78,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 314.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

