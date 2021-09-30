Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.57% of New Jersey Resources worth $21,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 1,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 70.39%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

