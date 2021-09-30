Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 189,561 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $6.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41.

Get Onion Global alerts:

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.87 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Onion Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onion Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.