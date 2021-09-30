Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 42,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,285,668 shares.The stock last traded at $37.42 and had previously closed at $37.58.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.