Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 189,561 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $6.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

