Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Down to $200.37

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $200.37, but opened at $196.35. Dillard’s shares last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 661 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard's (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

