Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $29.97

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.97, but opened at $29.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

The company has a market cap of $717.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 145,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

