Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Down to $17.50

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $17.03. Torrid shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 1,408 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CURV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

